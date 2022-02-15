Chilekwa gets murder

CHOMBA MUSIKA, MUTINTA MUBAGWE, Lusaka, Kaoma

AFTER almost a week of being in detention, former President Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa has been charged with murder and appeared in the Kaoma Magistrate’s Court yesterday for explanation of the capital offence. Chilekwa is accused of having killed Lawrence Banda, a United Party for National Development sympathiser in Kaoma, Western Province. Mr Banda was allegedly shot dead by unknown people in Kaoma in the run-up to the council chairperson by-election in October 2019. Yesterday, Chilekwa appeared before Kaoma magistrate Besting Hamaseke for explanation of the murder charge, which is not bailable. The accused, who looked composed, arrived at the magistrate’s court in the morning, smartly clad in jeans and a face mask.

Magistrate Hamaseke then read out the charge to Chilekwa, who did not have legal representation in court.

The court informed Chilekwa that his case was only coming up for explanation of the charge while awaiting instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi on whether the matter should be prosecuted or not. Magistrate Hamaseke adjourned the matter to February 28 this year. Meanwhile, the Lusaka High Court is today expected to hear Chilekwa's application for habeas corpus, a