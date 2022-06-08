Chile One’s parents berate marshal

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE Parents of late Kitwe businessman Richard Mbulu, alias Chile One, yesterday lost their tempers in the Kitwe Subordinate Court after being asked to leave the courtroom in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Nathan and Elizabeth Mbulu ‘exploded’ and told police officers to stop their daughter-in-law’s prosecution if they thought she did not commit any crime. This is in a case Annie Monta, 30, is accused of shooting to death her husband, Chile One, on April 29 this year. Some minutes before chief resident magistrate Chongo Musonda entered the courtroom, the marshal requested that some people leave the courtroom because it was too congested. The marshal said only the accused, police officers and a few family members needed to remain in court. At that point, some police officers entered the courtroom in trying to decongest the space, but this did not sit well with Mr Mbulu’s relatives, who wondered why the suspect was allegedly being given ‘special treatment’. “Mulekeleni nga wakaele tukaleke ukwisako. Mumulekeleko pakuti tukaleke ukumfwa efyo mulelanda. Umuntu nga afwa tailandila. Tulekeni tuleisa mukumfwa [Release her if she is innocent so that we can stop CLICK TO READ MORE