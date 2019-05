NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TWENTY-NINE women with circumstantial children are among the 2,182 inmates President Edgar Lungu has pardoned as Zambia joins the continent in celebrating Africa Freedom Day today.

Others forgiven include 2,032 ordinary inmates, 31 aged convicts, 25 foreigners, four terminally ill and 29 mentally ill inmates.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/