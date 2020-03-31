Children put on sale

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

TWO men of Samfya district have been arrested for allegedly attempting to sell two children aged five and eight.

Bupe Mwewa, 36, of Chief Bwalya Mponda’s area, allegedly wanted to sell his daughter, while Kangwa Cheswa almost sold his nephew on account of poverty.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in an interview yesterday that Mwewa and Cheswa allegedly attempted to sell their children on Friday.

"Around 15:00 hours on the material day in Mutanti Kabungo village in Lunga, Leo Katebe, 45, a businessman in Chief Kasoma Bangweulu's area, received a phone call from