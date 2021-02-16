Children not immune to COVID

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, NANCY SIAME

Kitwe, Lusaka

IT IS not true that children are immune to COVID-19 as alleged by some sections of society, the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has said.

And Minister of Health Jonas Chanda says Government is conducting onsite mentorship and trainings for frontline staff to strengthen case management and ensure standardised quality of care.

Myths that children aged between 0 and six are immune to the novel virus are circulating.

Some people are alleging that children are only carriers of the virus which they transmit to elderly people CLICK TO READ MORE