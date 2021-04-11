Children differ over late father’s property

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

TEMPERS flared in the Matero Local Court when a woman of SOS referred to her step-mother as his father’s girlfriend.

Suntuke Phiri, 42, told the court that she doubted if her father, Tedson, had paid bride price to Sharon’s family before he died.

But a visibly annoyed Sharon stood up in the gallery and told the court that she was legally married to Phiri’s father.

This is a matter in which Phiri sued her sister Ruth, 39, of Livingstone for reconciliation over the deceased’s estate.

The court heard that the family failed to share their late father’s property equally.

Their father, Tedson, who died in 2003, had 14 children, two wives and left three houses and