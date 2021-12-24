Children above 12 to get jab

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AMID surging cases of coronavirus whose Omicron variant is also prominent in children, Government has approved booster vaccines for fully immunised citizens, with children aged 12 and above also becoming eligible for vaccination. Previously, only citizens aged 18 and above were eligible for immunisation. As a matter of urgency, the Ministry of Health will start the booster and children’s vaccination drive on Monday, especially that 73 percent of COVID-19 patients currently admitted to health facilities countrywide are unvaccinated. Yesterday, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo announced that the booster and children vaccination had been approved by the Council of Ministers on Disaster Management chaired by Vice-President W.K Mutale-Nalumango which sat on Tuesday. The minister underscored that only fully vaccinated citizens are eligible for booster shots while the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended for children aged between 12 and 18. It has been discovered that with time, protection of vaccines in fully inoculated people reduces below a certain level, raising the need for CLICK TO READ MORE