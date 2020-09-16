‘Children a high risk for transmission’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

CHILDREN are at a higher risk of transmitting coronavirus because most of them are asymptomatic and, therefore, parents and guardians should ensure they are well secured, especially when schools reopen.

Four percent of coronavirus cases in Zambia have been recorded among children below 15 years old, hence the need to adequately protect them from the global pandemic.

Lead infectious diseases specialist Lloyd Mulenga said three percent of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the country are among children, with the youngest being three months CLICK TO READ MORE