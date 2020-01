MWILA NTAMBI and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

AS CALM generally returned to towns and townships that were hit by riots on the Copperbelt in the last few days, isolated incidents of violence were still reported in the region.

Chingola and Kalulushi were incident-free while all townships but one in Kitwe were calm although residents remained on alert.