CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

THE Zambia Police Service has been directed to arrest small-scale miners, commonly known as ‘jerabos’, who are allegedly employing children in illegal mining activities.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has also ordered the Mines Safety Department to ascertain and verify child labour activities at illegal mines and bring culprits to book.