Child Health week on low key

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE Child Health Week programme started on a low note in Kitwe on Monday, with only a few parents and guardians taking their children to clinics for immunisation for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Kitwe district health director Christopher Dube has attributed the low turn-out to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Dube is, however, optimistic that attendance will improve before the close of the exercise.

A check at some health facilities found only a few people taking their children to