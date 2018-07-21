Child dies in parents’ fight

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

POLICE in Chembe have arrested a couple of Chief Kasomalwela’s area for allegedly causing the death of their child after falling on it during a fight after the wife refused to have sex with her husband.Luapula Province commissioner of police Elias Chushi has called on husbands to respect the feelings of their wives.

Mr Chushi said the incident happened on Wednesday around 22:00 hours in Mambilima Village in Chembe District.