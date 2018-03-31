Child adoption turns sour

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

THREE people have been warned and cautioned in connection with alleged illegal adoption of a boy born 11 years ago in Zambia to Zambian parents and later adopted by an American couple.

The trio are Modrin Tembo, Lawrence Mulenga and a third officer whose name has not been revealed.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed that the three have been warned and cautioned following recommendations by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni.