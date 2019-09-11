Chilangwa dreams poverty-free Luapula

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

LUAPULA Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has a dream to create a poverty-free province by the year 2030. This is the vision that Zambia’s seventh largest province, ranked among the poorest regions, is running with.

Given his province’s immense water resources, accounting for one third of the 40 percent stock of water resources held by Zambia in the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC), Mr Chilangwa’s dream is potentially attainable. The region’s water resources alone make it a potential breadbasket for the entire SADC region.

Before getting into the intricacies of Mr Chilangwa’s dream for Luapula, here is a brief profile of the water-rich region. Luapula is situated in the north-western part of Zambia and has a population of 991,927 people – 488,589 males and 503,338 females with an annual growth rate of 2.5 percent, according to Central Statistical Office (CSO) statistics as at 2010.

It is bordered on the south, west, and north by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Northern Province on the east and Central Province on the south-west. The province has a surface area of approximately 50,566, km2 (which is about 6 percent of the total area of Zambia) and falls roughly between south latitude of 8˚and 12˚24΄ and the east longitude 28˚ and 30˚. Approximately 30,600 km2 of the surface area is land cover and the other (40 percent) portion consists of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and swamps.

The province is sub-divided into 12 administrative districts, namel Chembe, Chienge, Chifunabuli, Chipili, Kawambwa, Lunga, Mansa, Milenge, Mwansabombwe, Mwense, Nchelenge, and