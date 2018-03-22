Chilanga seat is vacant, says Speaker

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini says his decision to notify the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) about the vacancy in Chilanga constituency was based on constitutional provisions and not discrimination.

Dr Matibini (pictured) told the House yesterday that when a Member of Parliament (MP) starts serving a jail sentence in a criminal matter, the Constitution does not permit such a member to continue being a legislator.

“In a case of an election petition or expulsion, a member is entitled to retain his or her seat pending the final determination of their case.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/