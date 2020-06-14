Chilambe also announces boxing comeback

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Ndola

WHO is to blame for all this? Perhaps former world heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, who hinted at making their comebacks to the boxing ring, albeit in exhibition fights.

Since Tyson and Holyfield announced their possible comebacks, the list of retired local boxers following suit has been growing – Anthony Mwamba, Kennedy Kanyanta, Bright Chomba, John Shipanuka, Jaineck Chinyanta, John Chibuta and Masozi Kamanga.

The latest addition to that list now is former national lightheavyweight champion Mike Chilambe.

Like all the others, he wants to help raise money to assist retired boxers who have fallen on hard times like Lucky Mutale and Albert Musankabala. CLICK TO READ MORE