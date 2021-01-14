Chikwekwe proves to be some red diamond

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 2 ARROWS 1

FOR much of the game, it looked like Kelvin Kaindu would have to wait for more days for his first Nkana win until on-loan midfielder Diamond Chikwekwe lived up to his first name and proved that he could be a gem.

Chikwekwe provided the winner for Nkana, who had to come from behind for a 2-1 win to hand Kaindu some respite.

The result, though, is flattering. The gaps in this Nkana team are too clear for all to see and they are not playing like defending champions.

Yesterday, it was another slow start for the Kitwe giants and they were not helped by their waterlogged pitch, which led to them failing to play the neat passes that Kaindu would have loved.

The Arrows attack of James Chamanga, Felix Bulaya and Joseph Phiri looked comfortable against the shaky Nkana backline of Jimmy Dzingai, Richard Ocran, Laison Thole and CLICK TO READ MORE