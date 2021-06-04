Chikwanda still optimistic

MULWANDA LUPIYA,ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Chambishi, Lusaka

WITH Mufulira Wanderers and City of Lusaka lurking,Chambishi know that there is no further room for error if they are to end their 11-year stay in the lower ranks.The 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of fellow promotionchasing Kafue Celtic on Wednesday has put pressure on the Kalulushi-based side to produce the goods in their remaining four matches.Newly-appointed coach Elijah Chikwanda, whose first game in charge was the same defeat at Chambishi Grounds on Wednesday, the side's first this season, is not panicking, though."It should not be a pressure,we just have to win our games,that is all," the former Nkwazi, Lusaka Dynamos, NAPSA Stars,Kabwe Warriors, Nakambala Leopards, City and Wanderers coach said."We are above Wanderers,so we just have to win our remaining games because we are above them and they are not above us, so we just have to win the remaining games. There'll be no room for error in the remaining matches, we just need to win all our games." With leaders Konkola Blades having already secured their place in the top flight for next season, the race to secure the remaining three places has been left to Kansanshi Dynamos, Celtic, Chambishi,Wanderers and City. Second-placed Kansanshi have 57 points, two clear of Celtic,while Chambishi are on 50,with Wanderers and City closely following them on 49 and 48 points respectively.Chambishi have a date with