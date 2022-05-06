Chikwanda: Man who couldn’t fade away

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

A FEW years before Northern Rhodesia gained independence from Britain in 1964, a village boy called Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda was expelled from Munali Boys Secondary School. The boy’s only offence was to write an English essay in support of independence from British colonial rule. That action by the school administration did not dishearten the young Alexander, and he went on to play a significant role in the fight for independence and gained recognition among the leaders of the struggle such as Kenneth Kaunda. Alexander Chikwanda joined active politics at a young age of 20, serving in various elective positions after independence under the United National Independence Party (UNIP). Mr Chikwanda belonged to a crop of young leaders or Young Turks, as they were called – among them Vernon Johnson Mwaanga (VJ) and Rupiah Banda – appointed by former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda to key ministries in the 1970s. In fact the trio had a special bond as shown by an old black-and-white photograph taken during the wedding of Alexander and his wife Margaret in 1971. In it there is also VJ and Rupiah Banda, who were part of the groom’s party.

LIFE HISTORY

Mr Chikwanda was born on December 24, 1938 to Lupimbili and Mandelena Chanda Chikwanda in Kungu village in Kasama district, Northern Province. He attended primary school at Miller Primary School (now Ituna Secondary School) and later attended Malole Secondary School where he completed his Form Two. According to his nephew Willy Mubanga, Mr Chikwanda then moved to Munali Secondary School where he was expelled for writing an essay supporting the fight for independence.

“The class was told to write an essay, for or against independence, so he wrote an essay for independence, and the whites were not amused. They decided to expel him,” said Willy. He said with the help of Rupiah Banda, Mr Chikwanda was awarded a scholarship at the prestigious Lund University in Sweden where he attained his degree in economics. After his return from Sweden, Mr Chikwanda was employed as a clerk at Mufulira Mines.

POLITICAL CAREER

After moving to Mufulira, Mr Chikwanda joined the UNIP youth wing where he was elected district youth chairman.

But one day, he was attacked and knifed by rival political groups, and this led to his transfer to Kitwe, where Mr Chikwanda was elected constituency secretary under UNIP, before taking up the position of youth regional secretary for Kitwe, Kalulushi and Mufulira. Thereafter, Mr Chikwanda was elected to the Legislative Council under Kitwe North constituency in 1964, a position he later relinquished so that it could be contested by fellow politician Andrew Mutemba. He also served as project analyst at the Industrial Development Corporation (INDECO) in 1968. According to close family sources, Mr Chikwanda was appointed as Zambezi district governor by Kenneth Kaunda in 1969 where he presided over affairs of North-Western Province.

Notably, Mr Chikwanda sits among the list of the longest-serving Cabinet Ministers in Zambia. He was first appointed into government as minister of State in the Office of the First President Kenneth Kaunda in 1970. In 1971 he was appointed as minister of State for Development Planning up until 1972. His first appointment as full Cabinet minister was in 1972 when he was promoted to the position of minister of Health, a position he held until 1973. Mr Chikwanda served as Minister of Planning and Finance from 1973 to 1976 before he was transferred to serve as minister of Local Government and Housing from 1976 to 1977. Mr Chikwanda also presided over the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture in 1977. In 1978 he served as minister of Agriculture and Water Development, a position he held for two years. On June 30, 1980, State House announced the resignation of then 42-year-old Chikwanda as minister of Agriculture and Water Development. According to State House, Mr Chikwanda had resigned of his own volition. This is despite some sources indicating that the resignation was as a result of a misunderstanding with President Kaunda. From then on, Mr Chikwanda led a private life, venturing into private business.

After the 1991 elections, which saw the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) led by Frederick Chiluba emerge victorious, Mr Chikwanda was appointed Chief of Staff at State House, a position he held for three years. He then retreated to private business before being nominated as MP by President Michael Stata when the Patriotic Front (PF) won elections in 2011.

Mr Chikwanda was Mr Sata’s uncle. Mr Chikwanda was subsequently appointed as minister of Finance in 2011. He served as Cabinet minister in charge of the Ministry of Finance until 2016. He was succeeded by Felix Mutati.

THE FAMILY MAN

According to his family, Mr Chikwanda was a loving father who always made time for family. His firstborn son Bwembya said family was a very important aspect to his father, who always extended his attention and love to all the members of his nuclear and extended family. “When he came through the door, he left all those titles at the entrance. And for us, he was our father and we feel that he played his role as best as he could and I don’t think any of us have any regrets. He was a very supportive and loving parent,” Bwembya said. He said his father was always approachable and ready to render the needed guidance.

“We never felt that he was not present, even when he went away, he would always come back with gifts for us. So we would know that even when he is not there with us, we are always at the back of his mind. “We travelled as a family not really when he went on official assignments, but we were fortunate enough that he was able to allow us to travel quite a bit…we were fortunate in that way to have the opportunity to travel the world,” Bwembya said. He said his father was a dedicated family man who never shied away from displaying his love and affection for his wife Margaret, whom he had been married to for 50 years.

“The fact they celebrated their 50th anniversary in August last year is testimony to the love they had for each other. They had always been very close, it was a home in which we felt happy. “They raised us in a happy and warm environment. She (Margaret) has always been by his side, they have been supportive of each other as husband and wife,” Bwembya said.

He said Mr Chikwanda will be missed for his generosity and kindness which extended beyond family. “He will be missed mainly for his generosity and kindness to people and his humility, and I think those are the traits that he tried to pass on to us as his children,” Bwembya said. Christopher Mubanga, who was Mr Chikwanda’s cousin, said during his childhood, they had nicknamed him “Chilolo” (the wise one) because he stood out for his wisdom and generosity. Christopher said his cousin was always there to render a helping hand regardless of the number of people who sought assistance from him. “He loved his family and he was a very wise man from [the time] when he was very young. He was helpful financially, he would send money from Sweden with a list of names attached to it, and these would be about 21 to 22 people in the village and this money he delegated that it be shared equally. “Even his own mother would get the same share like the rest. If he is sending two pounds to me he will send the same amount to all,” he said. And Willy, quoted earlier, said Mr Chikwanda was the pillar of the family who never segregated anyone but treated everyone equally. “On the family side, he was a pillar and he was very generous to the family. He never segregated anyone and he took each one of us the same. We will really miss him,” he said. “One time during President [Levy] Mwanawasa’s time, they wanted to honour him [but] he refused and said how can he be honoured when people are still wallowing in poverty? He refused that honour. He was a man who took the interests of people first,” he said.

FACTS ABOUT ABC

• Mr Chikwanda was multilingual and spoke Italian, French, Spanish and Russian. • During his free time he played golf. At one point Mr Chikwanda, with his colleagues Bruce Munyama and David Phiri (both deceased), was mandated by the courts of law to run the affairs of the Lusaka Golf Club for a period due to a power struggle. He also served as the club’s trustee. • He never took sugar, instead he opted to add sweetener to his hot beverages. • Mr Chikwanda preferred vegetables and white meat to red meat, which he ate only occasionally. • He enjoyed red wine. Some regarded him as a wine connoisseur. • He was an economist.

With many accomplishments over a span of over about 56 years, many have described Mr Chikwanda as a dedicated humble leader whose service to the nation is worth emulating. Matero MP Miles Sampa describes Mr Chikwanda as a man who was vested with wisdom and had a fatherly embrace. Mr Sampa, who is the late minister’s grandson, said the two shared cordial relations and he was readily available to offer the needed guidance and support. He said while serving as his deputy at the Ministry of Finance, the two spent a lot of time together and it was during their social meetings that he (Miles) developed his love for wine. “I have fond memories of Sir Alexander Chikwanda, who is my shikulu, my grandpa. I was his deputy for many years, then as it may be we were very close and each time, every lunchtime he did not want me to go home or anywhere.

“We would have lunch together, every meeting he would be with me and I just became his right-hand man,” Mr Sampa said.

He said Mr Chikwanda would jokingly address himself as “Jungle Soldier,” a title which briefly describes his strong will.

He said Mr Chikwanda was particular about how words were pronounced and always made sure that he corrected any wrongly pronounced words. “He was a very strong willed man and he believed in what he believed in. Through him I met a lot of people. We have lost a very principled man,” Mr Sampa said. And veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga said Mr Chikwanda’s death should not and will not subtract anything from the immense contribution he played in the history and development of Zambia.

Mr Mwaanga said the two grew up and worked together during the struggle for Zambia’s independence. “He has gone to join his ancestors in the land of the silent. He will forever occupy a special place in my heart. My deepest condolences are reserved for his wife Margaret and the children, who stood by him in good and bad times,” he said. Mr Mwaanga added: “notwithstanding the fact that we at times pursued different paths, we did not allow politics to invade our strong bond of brotherhood, which remained strong and unshaken.” Meanwhile, former Deputy Minister of Finance in the MMD government Dr Dan Pule said Mr Chikwanda made an immense contribution in opening up avenues to raise financial resources to enhance economic development whilst serving as chief of staff. “We will remember him as a man who helped to open other avenues to raise money for the government, through the eurobonds. Though not everyone will agree as to the benefits, but that was an arrangement which helped us to get the resources to begin infrastructure development,” Dr Pule said. He said Mr Chikwanda had an acumen of finance in which he played a critical role in the Structural Adjustment Programme under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which later saw the cancellation of foreign debt under the Mwanawasa administration. “He was the link really between the President and the ministries and we had a very good working relationship. I was serving as deputy minister of Finance. “He played a part as chief of staff to the president, economic liberalisation. He will be remembered as a person who served the country and helped to lay a good economic foundation for the nation,” Dr Pule said. And Panji Kaunda, the first-born child of Kenneth Kaunda, described Mr Chikwanda as a loyal servant of the country who dedicated his life to his country. Mr Kaunda said Mr Chikwanda, whom he addressed as his ‘elder brother’, played an important role in the history of the country. “He was among those who were the firebrand of UNIP, he served the Government well after independence. I hope that some of us can learn from the sacrifices that they made on our behalf as a country. “He was very, very close to the family and we are always sharing ideas and vice versa so I had no issues with Ba Chikwanda. We shall miss him and cherish him a lot,” he said. In February, Mr Chikwanda suffered a stroke. Bwembya said the stroke contributed to the decline of his father’s health. He died on Tuesday, May 3, at CFB Hospital at 13:00 hours. He is survived by his wife Margaret, four children, Bwembya, Tilasoni, Chanda and Bwalya, and 14 grandchildren.