Chikola chieftaincy one year wait

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mushindamo

WHEN Chief Chikola of the Lamba people of Mushindamo died, no one ever thought a woman would emerge as the next chief.

This is the story of Mary Mulemba, 45, who has beaten seven male contestants in a tightly contested chieftaincy race to become Chief Chikola.

The backdrop of the story is that for over a year, the people of Chikola chiefdom in Mushindamo district have lived without a chief after the death of the then Chief Chikola of the Lamba people in the district.

The former Chief Chikola whose name was Augustine Kalilele Munkoyo, died at the age of 73 on May 16, 2018 at Solwezi General Hospital after an illness.

The late Chief Chikola ascended to the throne in September, 2014.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/