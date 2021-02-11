Chifwani, Zhongkai pen off-take agreement

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

CHIFWANI Concepts and Zhongkai International Company have signed an off-take agreement, which will result in the acceleration of cassava production and processing and ensure reliable income for farmers across the country.

Chifwani Concepts, which is being spearheaded by Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, seeks to unlock the cassava commercialisation potential through production, market linkages and value addition.

Through the off-take agreement, the two organisations will engage small-scale farmers, who will supply the commodity to Zhongkai International Company.

Speaking at the signing ceremony yesterday, Zhongkai International Company chief executive officer Chen Ping said the firm has capacity to process 200 tonnes of dry cassava a day.

Mr Chen urged farmers to take advantage of the demand for cassava by the company.

“We need a lot of farmers to feed into our plant every day. Practically, we need about 35 hectares a day, so if one farmer has a hectare, that comes to 35 farmers feeding into our plant every day and CLICK TO READ MORE