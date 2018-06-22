Chiefs stand firm against distractors

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

CHIEFS from Luapula Province say they will not be distracted by some mediocre political parties from continuing supporting Government’s development agenda.The chiefs have also thanked President Edgar Lungu’s administration for its continued support to traditional ceremonies and chiefs in general.

Senior Chief Mushota of Kawambwa told a media briefing yesterday that Luapula Province stands to develop under the leadership of President Lungu.