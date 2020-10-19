Chiefs speak out on North-West wealth

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

NORTH-WESTERN Province is touted as the next copperbelt, as mining of the metal is now taking place at a large scale.

Although some dispute this nomenclature – copperbelt – being bestowed on North-Western Province, based on the outline of the deposits, which are not arranged in belt formation, but in fields.

But still, North-Western Province now accounts for over 40 percent of the national annual copper output.

And most recently, gold has also been discovered in the province, and is attracting prospectors in droves.

But the traditional leaders, who see themselves as the guardians of the natural resources, are urging caution with the exploration of the natural resources in the province.

At the second North-Western Province Chiefs’ Indaba held in Solwezi recently, the traditional leaders voiced out their concerns.

The indaba was held under the theme: “Land, environment and accountable mining.”

The meeting was attended by 16 chiefs and representatives in the province, who discussed issues affecting development in the province.

Chief Mumena of the Kaonde in Kalumbila district said there is a cartel of individuals fuelling and sponsoring conflicts