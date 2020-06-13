Chiefs put weight behind Bill 10

ESTHER MSETEKA

Lusaka

HOUSE of Chiefs chairperson Chief Kaputa has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to allow their conscience to prevail over their emotions when dealing with Bill 10 because the issue concerns the welfare of every Zambian and not just a few individuals.

Chief Kaputa said MPs should take the interest of the public first as opposed to party or individual interests because Bill 10 is beyond regionalism, tribe or party politics.

Speaking at a media briefing in the company of chiefs Chibesakunda and Chikwanda yesterday, the traditional leader said it is regrettable that there was lack of debate on the important and progressive proposed piece of legislation when the matter was tabled on the floor of Parliament.

Chief Kaputa said the House of Chiefs is aware that some MPs have not thoroughly explained the contents of Bill 10 to their constituents, thereby leaving room for misinformation and speculations.