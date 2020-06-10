Chiefs policy to improve governance launched

PRISCILLA MWIILA, Lusaka

A NATIONAL policy on chieftaincy and traditional affairs which seeks to alleviate challenges in the management of chiefdoms has been launched.

The document aims to provide formal direction to chiefdom development, management of traditional ceremonies and dispute resolution, among other things.

Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Lawrence Sichalwe said the absence of the policy resulted in inconsistency in the administration and implementation of programmes relating to chieftaincy.

Mr Sichalwe said this yesterday when he launched the policy alongside the 2018-2021 strategy and balance scorecard implementation plan, and