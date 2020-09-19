Chiefs pledge to support President Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Mkushi

TEN traditional leaders in Mkushi and Luano districts have pledged to continue supporting President Edgar Lungu’s development agenda.

The chiefs are confident the various projects being implemented by Government will be finished as promised.

They are also pleased that Government has kept its promise of ensuring farm inputs are delivered on time in readiness for the planting season.

The traditional leaders said this yesterday when President Lungu called on them.

Speaking on behalf of others, Chief Shaibila commended the President for always finding time to visit them.

"We are happy with early flagging off of distribution of farm inputs. Thank you for the massive development projects across the country and the ones here.