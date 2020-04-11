News

Chiefs offer their wisdom

April 11, 2020
1 Min Read
RURAL communities deserve access to quality and affordable energy. PICTURE: CHARLES CHISALA

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
TRADITIONAL leaders have started sensitising their subjects about the fast-spreading coronavirus as part of the House of Chiefs’ effort to supplement Government’s fight against the pandemic.
House of Chiefs committee chairman Chief Kaputa says the chiefs will help in fighting COVID-19 because Government alone cannot manage to reach out to every Zambian.
Chief Kaputa said this when he led traditional leaders who called on CLICK TO READ MORE


