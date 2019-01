MONICA KAYOMBO and BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Zambezi

THE Chavuma Royal Establishment has passed a vote of no confidence in Chavuma Member of Parliament (MP) Victor Lumayi for allegedly failing to take development to the area.

But Mr Lumayi, who is a United Party for National Development (UPND) MP, says he will not be distracted by calls from traditional leaders asking him to resign.