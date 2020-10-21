Chiefs debate hot on floor

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

THE House of Chiefs should be given a legal mandate to handle chiefs’ wrangles so that such matters are not dealt with by the courts of law because it is debasing to parade them before the public.

Contributing to debate on the 2021 budget for the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, Mwinilunga Member of Parliament (MP) Newton Samakai (UPND) said the House of Chiefs should manage differences by traditional leaders.

“Courts are awash with cases to do with chiefs and largely, succession disputes and most of these cases are referred to royal establishments for adjudication.

“There is, therefore, need to strengthen the House of Chiefs and give it legal teeth so that they can handle chiefs’ wrangles,” Mr Samakai said.

He also said chiefs should be insulated from