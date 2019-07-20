News

Chiefs challenged to resolve Luvale-Lunda conflict

July 20, 2019
1 Min Read
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu flanked by Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe (right) and Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front chairperson Nathan Chanda at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday. PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

JACK ZIMBA and PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has challenged the House of Chiefs to step in the tribal conflict between the Luvale and Lunda in Zambezi district and bring the warring sides to talk.
And the North-Western Province Council of Chiefs has endorsed the condemnation of the tribal fight between the two tribes, describing the conflict as the influence of demons because the two are related.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

