Chiefs cautioned against selling land

STEVEN MVULA,

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Ngabwe, Kapiri Mposhi

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has advised traditional leaders against selling land indiscriminately because they hold the

resource in trust on behalf of the people.

In remarks to village headmen and women here yesterday, the President said that giving out land illegally is detrimental for Zambia.

“Land is the power we have. If we sell all the land, whose headman are you going to be? I am told some of you, our traditional leaders, have even sold grounds of pasture where we communally feed our animals.

“Where will our goats feed from?

Others are even selling graveyards now.

Pa last [in the end] people will rise against you,” he said.

President Lungu said land is supposed to be preserved for future generations.

He urged traditional leaders to consult stakeholders like local authorities in respective districts before giving

