Chief’s body exhumed, ivory stolen

POLICE in Mafinga district have arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing an elephant task which was traditionally buried with Chief Mwenechifungwe of the Fungwe people.Muchinga Province commissioner of police Chola Katanga said in an interview yesterday that the incident happened between June 1 and 12, 2018, at Maliko Village, Chief Mwenechifungwe, in Mulekatembo area.

"We received a report on June 14, 2018 that Chansi Kaira, Shitasha Kaira and Kenya Kaira did trespass on the burial place or ground of the late Chief Mwenechifungwe of the Fungwe people.