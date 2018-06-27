Chiefs applaud television for villages

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE House of Chiefs says the Access to Solar Television project targeting 500 villages will put children in rural areas at the same level with those in urban set-ups because they will be able to use computers and watch television.Chief Chipepo, the chief whip of the House of Chiefs, said in an interview yesterday that the project will enable young people in rural areas to easily access the same services like their counterparts in town.

On Monday, President Edgar Lungu launched the K20 million Access to Solar Television project targeting 500 villages in Zambia.