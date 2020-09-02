Chiefs advise UPND leader against being angry

STEVEN MVULA,

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

TWO chiefs in Southern Province have urged United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema to simply account for his involvement in the privatisation of national assets instead of “getting angry” when asked about it.

Chief Chikanta of Kalomo district said yesterday that Mr Hichilema was engaged by Government to manage the privatisation programme and he should as such be ready to explain the role he played.

“So if he [Mr Hichilema] is asked any question about it, he should just handle it humbly. He does not need to show anger, a lot of unwillingness,” Chief Chikanta said.

He believes that there was nothing wrong for Government to engage him because even the current administration works with consultants.