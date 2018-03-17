Chief, wife batter each other

MALUMO SILUMESI, Kabwe

CHIEF Liteta of Chibombo and his second wife Prisca Malembeka have battered and injured each other in their latest matrimonial brawl.

The traditional leader and Ms Malembeka, 45, allegedly picked a quarrel on March 9 between 09:00 hours and 10:00 hours over the refusal of the wife to turn their residence into a palace.

After fighting, Ms Malembeka reported the 78-year-old chief to Kabwe Central Police Station on the same day. On the other hand, Chief Liteta reported the wife to Liteta Police Station.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/