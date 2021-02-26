Chief wants CEEC funding for fish farming

KALONDE NYATI

Itezhi Tezhi

LACK of access to funds under the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) has prevented fish farming in Chief Shimbizhi’s area, with the traditional leader calling on Government to consider funding the community.

Government, through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Fund (CEEC), is implementing the US$29 million ZAEDP fund, which was funded by the African Development Bank and seeks to unlock the aquaculture potential in all the 10 provinces between 2017 and 2022.

Chief Shimbizhi said communities in the area have not benefited from the facility despite applying to the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) for funding.

In an interview yesterday, the traditional leader said funding communities will help to preserve fish stocks in the Kafue River.