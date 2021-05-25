Chief urges Dundumwezi to vote wisely

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

AS THE nation votes, one of the constituencies likely to attract close attention will be Dundumwezi in Kalomo district, and for good reason.

In the 2016 general election, the constituency saw a 79 percent voter turnout. But from the slightly over 31,000 votes, President Edgar Lungu got only 252 while his rival, Hakainde Hichilema, of United Party for National Development (UPND), polled 30,810.

It is stuff legend is made of. Dundumwezi earned its place in election history.

While the rest of the country will be looking to see whether the dynamics have changed on August 12, Chief Chikanta of the Tonga in Kalomo has urged the people of Dundumwezi to vote wisely this year.

Speaking during a meeting with political candidates aspiring for the Dundumwezi parliamentary seat on Sunday, Chief Chikanta said electing leaders who fail to speak for the people who voted for them only leads to the electorate suffering.

“I am doing jobs that I am not supposed to do because the leaders you voted for have not been doing anything CLICK TO READ MORE