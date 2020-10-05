Chief Simpokolwe sues over FISP denial

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A TRADITIONAL leader of Mbala in Northern Province has gone to the Lusaka High Court to challenge the district agriculture officers’ decision to suspend his cooperative to benefit from the subsidised Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Chief Simpokolwe of Musipazi village wants the court to quash the decision by Mbala district agriculture coordinator Mwanji Chellah and district agriculture committee chairperson Stephen Simuyemba to eliminate the cooperative on the list of beneficiaries.

The traditional leader is also seeking an order to compel Mr Chellah and Mr Simuyemba to certify all farmers receiving FISP inputs under Musipazi Cooperative as being eligible for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 farming seasons.

Chief Simpokolwe has since applied for leave in court to