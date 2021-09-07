Chief schools tobacco farmers

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

OVER 100 virginia tobacco farmers in Chief Chanje’s area in Chipangali, Eastern Province, have been urged to each plant 300 trees every year to curb deforestation and environmental degradation.

Last month, Chief Chanje banned growing of virginia tobacco in his chiefdom.

“Since I banned growing of virginia tobacco in my chiefdom, I have been receiving complaints from my subjects, hence the decision to lift the ban on condition,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

Chief Chanje said after holding a consultative meeting with virginia tobacco farmers, it was agreed that trees should be planted annually.

One of the condition is to ensure all farmers growing virginia tobacco register with Chanje Foundation so that they are monitored.

Farmers are also not allowed to involve children in the cultivation of CLICK TO READ MORE