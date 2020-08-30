Business

Chief pledges land for fertiliser depots

August 30, 2020
MIKE MUGALA
Petauke
SENIOR Chief Kalindawalo of the Nsenga in Petauke is willing to offer land to investors to set up fertiliser depots to enhance accessibility of the commodity.
The traditional leader is concerned that some farmers in rural parts of his chiefdom take days to travel to the boma to access fertiliser.
He said this slows down their productivity because they spend time travelling to and from their villages when they are supposed to be preparing their fields.



