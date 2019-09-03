Chief Ndungu wants bridge over Zambezi

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

SENIOR Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people in Zambezi district has called on President Lungu to honour the promise he made to construct a bridge across the Zambezi River if elected.

Chief Ndungu said President Lungu pledged to construct the bridge across the Zambezi River during his recent visit to Zambezi prior to the January 20 presidential election.

He said in an interview yesterday that the lack of a bridge on the Zambezi River