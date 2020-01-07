Chief Mumbi offers land for marijuana cultivation

MAYENGO NYIRENDA
CHIEF Mumbi of the Nsenga-speaking people of Petauke district is ready to offer land to investors who want to venture into marijuana cultivation in his chiefdom.
The traditional leader said Government should quickly guide on how marijuana cultivation will be done so that investors can start investing in the sector.
He was speaking in Chipata recently during the Eastern Province Investment Exposition consultative meeting
