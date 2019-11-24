Chief Mphuka cries for mine

ANGELA MUCHINSHI, Lusaka

CHIEF Mphuka of the Chikunda in Luangwa District has made a tearful plea to Government to allow mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Last month, a High Court ruling allowed an Australian company to mine in the Kangaluwi area, which lies in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

However, the decision of the court has caused an uproar among environmentalists, who are against any mining activities in the sanctuary