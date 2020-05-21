Chief Macha declares dating couples married

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

COUPLES that have already done the traditional rites of marriage should go ahead and move in together without hosting wedding events to reduce on unnecessary gatherings in light of COVID-19, Chief Macha of the Tonga people in Choma district has said.

Chief Macha urged couples who have already set dates for weddings to cancel the events and strictly observe the health preventive measure to avoid public gatherings.

“Whether we like it or not, marriage ceremonies in Zambia attract huge numbers of people, so the best is just to temporarily suspend all manner of wedding gatherings,” he said.

Chief Macha said this during a sensitisation meeting of traditional leaders on COVID-19 organised by