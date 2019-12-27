Sport

Chief Knight sees juju

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read
ZAMALEK players on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday.

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
AFTER failing to win in their two domestic league games, out spoken Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour thinks his strikers are struggling to score because of black magic.
Zamalek, who are Zesco United’s opponents in tomorrow’s CAF Champions League match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, have recorded two goalless draws in a row against Smouha and Entag El-Harby respectively and lost 3-2 El Gesh.
Following their draw against Entag, Mansour blamed the usage of sorcery CLICK TO READ MORE

