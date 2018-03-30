Chief killers to hang

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

THE Ndola High Court has sentenced five men and two women to death by hanging for murdering Senior Chief Tafuna and his subject in Mpulungu following a succession dispute.

Judge Yvonne Chembe yesterday sentenced Chipampe Sikazwe, Clement Yambayamba, Israel Sikazwe, Arnold Kaite, Mathews Chabala, Anita Namwinga and Maureen Namwinga to death after finding them guilty of murder.

The seven were also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for attempted murder. They were each facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.