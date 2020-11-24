Chief Kaputa thinks subjects welfare

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

TRADITIONALLY, cassava was regarded as a poor man’s crop due to its limited use and widespread preference for maize.

Nigeria’s renowned economist, Professor Felix Nweke, refers to cassava as ‘Africa’s best held secret’ because the crop plays a number of different but important roles in African development such as famine reserve, rural food staple, cash crop, industrial raw material and livestock feed.

In Zambia, cassava is one of the staple foods in most rural households, especially in Northern and North-Western provinces.

The crop is also planted on a big scale in Luapula Province.

About half a million small-scale farmers grow the crop mainly for subsistence and virtually have no markets to sell the excess cassava grown.

To provide a market for cassava in 2016, Zambian Breweries started the cassava scheme to source the commodity from small-scale farmers as part of its effort to support the development of the cassava value chain with a focus on commercialisation of the crop, as well as increasing local market linkages with farmers.

Currently, Zambian Breweries buys cassava from over 4,000 farmers from Luapula and Northern provinces for the production of Eagle Lager.

Seeing the growth in cassava value chain, Chief Kaputa, of Northern Province, launched the cassava mechanisation and