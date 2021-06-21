Chief Justice Irene Mambilima dies

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

BARELY four days after the passing of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia has been plunged in further grief with the passing of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima, 69, in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday.

President Edgar Lungu announced this through a statement issued by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti last night.

He said Justice Mambilima travelled to Egypt on June 10 on official duty but fell ill and died yesterday around 17:00 hours in a private hospital.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow that His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, announces to the nation the untimely passing of Honourable Mrs Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima, Chief Justice of Zambia, today 20th June, 2021,” he said.

Dr Miti, who is also principal private secretary to the President, said further details regarding the death of Justice Mambilima will be availed to the nation in due course.

Justice Mambilima's death comes on the fifth day of Zambians observing 21 days of national mourning in honour of Dr Kaunda, who died on