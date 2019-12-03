Chief builds lodge to raise funds for vulnerable children

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

SENIOR Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district is spending about K1 million to construct a lodge which he will be using to raise funds to support vulnerable children in his chiefdom.

The lodge is located near a dam and the dam will be restocked with fish to motivate people in the area to venture into fish farming.

Chief Nkula said in an interview yesterday that the works on the lodge are almost complete with only minor ones remaining CLICK TO READ MORE