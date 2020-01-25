‘Chicken’ George stakes pride against Agosto

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WITH their hopes of making it to the last eight of the competition hanging by a thread, Zesco United will tonight likely be fighting for pride against fellow strugglers Premiero de Agosto in a CAF Champions League encounter.

Both Zesco and the Angolans have two points apiece and whoever will get a victory at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium will still not supplant Zamalek and TP Mazembe, who are second and first, respectively.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/